Fans Lash Out At Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer After This Glaring Omission
The latest "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer has finally arrived after months of fan speculation about what could be in the new footage, and what we can expect from the highly anticipated sequel. The film picks up immediately after the ending of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) unmasks Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to the entire world. The first trailer revealed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) helps Peter by casting a spell that would make the entire world forget his secret identity — but they inadvertently open up the multiverse.
This brings in a gang of villains from the previous Sony "Spider-Man" movies, confirming that they all hail from different universes. The new footage shows off more of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, while also giving audiences their first full look at returning villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). Electro has a surprising new look, ditching the blue lightning skin from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" for a more casual costume and yellow lightning.
And although it was great to see more of these sinister villains — fans were extremely upset that the new trailer didn't reveal the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men. Their return has been rumored for quite some time, and various images supposedly leaked a look at the two stars on set — but it's still not confirmed that they're back.
Fans are desperate to see the previous Spider-Men
The new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer quickly racked up millions of views within hours of it going up, and fans can't get enough of the new footage. But a lot of people are furious that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don't show up. @El_Fregon tweeted, "The fact @SonyPictures & @MarvelStudios played us with this 2nd trailer. Like they gave us just a lil glimpse of hope that Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield might be in this film. Rip the d*** band-aid & let us know!!"
@Divyesh0601 thinks Mysterio is behind it all, using a GIF of Jake Gyllenhaal's bad guy to suggest the villain is the one behind their absence, and tweeting, "Do you guys know who edited out Andrew garfield and tobey maguire from the trailer? It's the same old story." @camiejottrell channeled a different Marvel hero, threatening to Hulk out and "smash the cinema to pieces" if the two Web-Slingers don't show up. It's a sentiment echoed by @TheNamesKim, who tweeted worry that the Maguire and Garfield rumors are "all a big troll."
While some fans are clearly lamenting the delay of Maguire and Garfield's anticipated return, others think they've been edited out of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to keep their roles hidden. We'll just have to wait until the film arrives in theaters on December 17 to find out if we're getting three Spideys or one.