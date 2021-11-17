Fans Lash Out At Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer After This Glaring Omission

The latest "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer has finally arrived after months of fan speculation about what could be in the new footage, and what we can expect from the highly anticipated sequel. The film picks up immediately after the ending of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) unmasks Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to the entire world. The first trailer revealed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) helps Peter by casting a spell that would make the entire world forget his secret identity — but they inadvertently open up the multiverse.

This brings in a gang of villains from the previous Sony "Spider-Man" movies, confirming that they all hail from different universes. The new footage shows off more of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, while also giving audiences their first full look at returning villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). Electro has a surprising new look, ditching the blue lightning skin from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" for a more casual costume and yellow lightning.

And although it was great to see more of these sinister villains — fans were extremely upset that the new trailer didn't reveal the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men. Their return has been rumored for quite some time, and various images supposedly leaked a look at the two stars on set — but it's still not confirmed that they're back.