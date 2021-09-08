Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Remarks Have Fans Scratching Their Heads

In a new interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield touched on the rumors plaguing him for a year now. The actor admitted he understands why the fans have been getting excited about the idea of him, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland starring alongside one another. As a fan of the genre, Garfield said it would be "f***ing cool" if Marvel Studios pulled it off.

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in," he added. "But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f***ed. It's either going to be really disappointing for people, or it's going to be really exciting." Garfield's comments are rather interesting because, at first, he seems like he's debunking his role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but the end of his statement is where things seem iffy as he looks like he's trying to dance around the rumors.

All will be revealed this winter when the film lands in theaters on December 17.