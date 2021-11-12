Alarming Doctor Strange 2 News Raises Major Red Flags

Disney's highly-anticipated Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already hit multiple roadblocks, with reported pushbacks and cancelations for a number of movies, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — which has now hit another alarming snag.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel has been pummeled by waves of reshoots in what sources have described as a "significant" change to the already finished film. Director Sam Raimi has been reportedly working six days a week with his cast and crew to create the new scenes, which are being helmed by "Loki" head writer Michael Waldron. Apparently, reshoots are a regular thing at Marvel, with THR reporting that the same production crew had to fix up things for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the upcoming Oscar Isaac series "Moon Knight." But never in the scope of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," says one insider.

Marvel's Phase 4 slate of films had already been hampered by widespread delays related to COVID, so fans are worried they might have to wait even longer now to see what Marvel has up its sleeve for "Doctor Strange." The sequel has already been pushed back from May 7, 2021, to March 25, 2022 — and then again to May 6, 2022 (via THR). Now sources are telling THR that Raimi and company may have to make "a whole other movie."