Alarming Doctor Strange 2 News Raises Major Red Flags
Disney's highly-anticipated Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already hit multiple roadblocks, with reported pushbacks and cancelations for a number of movies, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — which has now hit another alarming snag.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel has been pummeled by waves of reshoots in what sources have described as a "significant" change to the already finished film. Director Sam Raimi has been reportedly working six days a week with his cast and crew to create the new scenes, which are being helmed by "Loki" head writer Michael Waldron. Apparently, reshoots are a regular thing at Marvel, with THR reporting that the same production crew had to fix up things for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the upcoming Oscar Isaac series "Moon Knight." But never in the scope of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," says one insider.
Marvel's Phase 4 slate of films had already been hampered by widespread delays related to COVID, so fans are worried they might have to wait even longer now to see what Marvel has up its sleeve for "Doctor Strange." The sequel has already been pushed back from May 7, 2021, to March 25, 2022 — and then again to May 6, 2022 (via THR). Now sources are telling THR that Raimi and company may have to make "a whole other movie."
Benedict Cumberbatch and co-stars working six days a week for six weeks on reshoots
Back in September, it was previously reported that reshoots on "Multiverse of Madness" had officially ended and that members of the cast and crew had finished all their work on the movie. But insiders now tell The Hollywood Reporter that they've all gotten the call back, with Benedict Cumberbatch and the gang now scheduled for a six-week work schedule with reshoots happening six days a week.
"They're here until the end of the year," said one source. "That's like a whole other movie."
According to THR, there are several reasons for having to re-do much of "Multiverse." One is that actor availability issues in the U.K., where the initial shoot took place, led to principal photography being dragged out for multiple weeks. Then there were the various "slowdowns" caused by the pandemic, which according to sources, have finally caught up with the studio. Despite the setbacks, insiders said the cast and crew was remaining optimistic.
"There is a pervasive enthusiasm," one source said. Cumberbatch offered his opinion on the reported matter during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance on Thursday, November 11. "Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings," he said, chuckling. "It"s really exciting and the film is shaping up to be something special."