This New Hawkeye Featurette Puts The Spotlight On A New Fan Favorite

"Hawkeye" is the latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, bringing a handful of new heroes and villains into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, by doing so, changing things up a bit for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The show follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who ends up having to help Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) uncover a strange conspiracy involving the old Ronin costume he wore during the five-year gap between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." The show also, notably, reveals that Bishop became obsessed with archery and martial arts after seeing Clint go up against the Chitauri in the third act of 2012's "The Avengers."

It makes for an incredibly fun partnership because, in addition to everything that's already going on in the show, Clint really just wants to get home to his family in time for Christmas. Of course, Bishop isn't the only major new character who shows up in "Hawkeye." In fact, when she and Clint go up against the Tracksuit Mafia, the series introduces a fascinating new villain in Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox).

Lopez is also known as Echo in the comics and she'll soon step up to lead a Disney+ series of her own. A deaf character, Lopez's MCU introduction marks another step towards Marvel Studios and Disney providing some more, much-needed representation of people with disabilities on-screen, as Cox was also born deaf. Now, a new featurette has put both Alaqua Cox and her "Hawkeye" character in the spotlight.