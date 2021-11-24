Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Confirms What We All Suspected About Kevin Costner's On-Set Behavior - Exclusive

As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Costner is obviously a big draw for "Yellowstone." But all that fame hasn't gone to his head.

"He's honestly one of the nicest, most generous actors I've worked with," reveals Reilly. "We get on so well and we have this real fun relationship. So, yeah, I mean, it's pretty wonderful."

Beyond the general camaraderie the two share, Reilly greatly respects the legendary actor, who sometimes leaves her in awe while filming a scene. "He's so incredible on the show," she says. "I really respect him as an actor and the work he's doing. I just love what he does. I could watch him all day."

Reilly also admits that despite more than 20 years in the business, she still learns something new from Costner every day on the set.

"I'm learning a lot from him," says Reilly. "I pay attention to how he plays a scene and how he works through the scenes and how he holds his ground and his space. I admire that in him. I admire his stillness as an actor. It's things like that that he teaches me inadvertently."

Season 4 of "Yellowstone" airs exclusively on the Paramount Network on Sunday nights.