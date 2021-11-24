Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Confirms What We All Suspected About Kevin Costner's On-Set Behavior - Exclusive
Kevin Costner has been working in Hollywood for 40 years, quickly solidifying his spot on the A-list in the late 1980s with such critically acclaimed films as "The Untouchables," "Bull Durham," and "Field of Dreams." Over the course of his career, he has won both Academy Awards and an Emmy.
While the majority of Costner's work has been in film, in 2018 he made the leap over to starring in a TV series, with the modern-day Western drama "Yellowstone." Currently in its fourth season, the hit show follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the United States. Also starring Kelly Reilly as loose-cannon daughter Beth, who is fiercely loyal to her father, "Yellowstone" airs on the Paramount Network on Sunday nights.
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Reilly recently opened up about what it's like to work so closely with Costner.
Kevin Costner is 'the nicest, most generous' actor
As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Costner is obviously a big draw for "Yellowstone." But all that fame hasn't gone to his head.
"He's honestly one of the nicest, most generous actors I've worked with," reveals Reilly. "We get on so well and we have this real fun relationship. So, yeah, I mean, it's pretty wonderful."
Beyond the general camaraderie the two share, Reilly greatly respects the legendary actor, who sometimes leaves her in awe while filming a scene. "He's so incredible on the show," she says. "I really respect him as an actor and the work he's doing. I just love what he does. I could watch him all day."
Reilly also admits that despite more than 20 years in the business, she still learns something new from Costner every day on the set.
"I'm learning a lot from him," says Reilly. "I pay attention to how he plays a scene and how he works through the scenes and how he holds his ground and his space. I admire that in him. I admire his stillness as an actor. It's things like that that he teaches me inadvertently."
Season 4 of "Yellowstone" airs exclusively on the Paramount Network on Sunday nights.