The Humans Star Richard Jenkins Shares His Feelings On Working With Guillermo Del Toro - Exclusive

Celebrated actor and two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins can currently be seen on the screen in the indie drama "The Humans," directed by Stephen Karam and adapted by Haram from his Tony-winning play. Later this month, Jenkins will also turn up in a much bigger and highly-anticipated production: Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley."

A complex noir thriller based on a 1946 novel and previously adapted as a 1947 film of the same name, "Nightmare Alley" features Jenkins in the relatively small yet pivotal role of Ezra Grindle, a wealthy industrialist. He hires the story's main character, a grifter and former carny named Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), in the hope that Carlisle can help him communicate with the dead.

For Jenkins, it's the second time that he's worked with the Mexican filmmaker known for fantasy and horror hits like "Pan's Labyrinth" and "Crimson Peak." Jenkins previously appeared in del Toro's last film, 2017's Oscar winner for Best Picture, "The Shape of Water." There, he played Giles, a lonely, closeted advertising artist who is friends with his mute neighbor Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and helps her free the humanoid sea creature with whom she forms an emotional connection.

Jenkins was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild for his work, and was pleased to get the call again from del Toro for "Nightmare Alley." "I love Guillermo," he tells Looper. "I mean, Guillermo is like nobody else in the world."