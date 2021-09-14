Why Nightmare Alley Is Different From Every Other Guillermo Del Toro Film

With an amazing career that has encompassed horror, fantasy, and sci-fi, Guillermo del Toro has produced such hit acclaimed films as "Pan's Labyrinth," "Hellboy," "Blade II," and "Pacific Rim." His greatest achievement, though, came in 2017 with "The Shape of Water" — an adventure fantasy inspired by the Universal Studios' monster movie classic "The Creature from the Black Lagoon" — which went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for del Toro.

Now, four years later, the director is stepping outside of the creature feature realm and is telling a tale that's grounded in reality with "Nightmare Alley." Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by author William Lindsay Gresham, "Nightmare Alley" was made once before, as a 1947 noir drama starring Tyrone Power.

The new version stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a carnival worker-turned-nightclub performer who utilizes tricks he picked up on the sideshow circuit to make people believe he is a brilliant mind reader. As Stanton attempts to swindle millionaires out of their money, a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who first tries to out him as a fraud gets caught up in his games. In addition to Cooper and Blanchett, the film's all-star cast includes Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Mary Steenburgen, Rooney Mara, and Richard Jenkins, as well as del Toro's longtime collaborator, Ron Perlman.