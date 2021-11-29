The Real Reason Bradley Cooper Was 'Terrified' By His Nightmare Alley Role

One of the most frighteningly compelling things for Bradley Cooper when it came to working with Guillermo Del Toro on "Nightmare Alley," was just how close the character of Stan really was to him.

"The role terrified me, for many reasons," he told Deadline. "But as we started to delve into it—and we had the real benefit of time and prep to work on this — the idea of inhabiting somebody who doesn't know who they are, and who's in search of who they are through the whole film, right up until the last scene. I thought, Maybe that's where I am in my life as an actor and a human being. I remember Clint Eastwood in A Perfect World saying, 'I don't know nothing. Not one damn thing.' As you get older, the more questions one has, not the more answers."

Cooper went on to say that at his current age, he felt he was "in a perfect place" to team up with Del Toro and Dale to tell the story of "Nightmare Alley" and answer some important questions. "What is that? What don't we know about each other? How lost are we? It was important to go there, unflinchingly and boldly, which I was able to do with Guillermo hand-in-hand," he continued.

While his performance in "Nightmare Alley" is one that truly resonated with him, Cooper admits that it came at a cost. He explained that it was "very risky" to explore the themes covered by the movie, noting that he felt "quite vulnerable" while doing so.