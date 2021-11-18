The Latest Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley Is Full Of Spooks And Scares

It's been some time since Guillermo Del Toro has graced audiences with his usual brand of fantastical horror. The director's unique style of blending these two genres is as haunting as it is beautiful. "Nightmare Alley" is Del Toro's newest project starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. There is no sign of Doug Jones, who is Del Toro's favorite monster, according to Vulture. The director's monster appreciation does not appear in the new film because the subject material is a novel — not one of Del Toro's designs. Even though "Nightmare Alley" is different from every other Del Toro film, some themes remain.

This film will be less horrific than his previous work, but magical realism still seems prevalent, judging from the new trailer that dropped today. The film is based on the 1946 noir novel written by William Lindsay Gresham. Del Toro is committed to staying faithful to the source material, which the director told Vanity Fair is gritty and strangely magical. We're finally getting a sense of what all that means in the new trailer for the film.