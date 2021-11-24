Richard Jenkins On His New Film The Humans, His Early Days As An Actor, And More - Exclusive Interview

The Blake family in "The Humans" are very indicative of a typical American middle class family. Did you know people like this growing up? Was that something you related to right away when looking at the script?

It was very familiar, but I think it's familiar to any of us who've grown up in a — I grew up in a small town in the Midwest and the Blakes' problems are not unique to the Blakes. They're in every family, if not all of them, some of them. Health, money, betrayal, yearning, wanting to be loved.

I mean, that's why it's called "The Humans." I think it's recognizable. Some people say, "Well, I don't know anybody like that," and I want to go, "What are you talking about? How can you not? How do you live your life?" You want to say, "I bet your Thanksgiving dinner is exactly like theirs." I think some people are in denial about it.

I think one of the issues in this that, for me, resonated was the issue of money, and that there are so many people who live day-to-day not knowing if they're going to have enough money to pay the electricity bills or the mortgage. It's terrifying. It's a terrifying feeling, and to have that feeling all the time. You can't help your children if they need help, and they do need help. I don't know. It's what we all go through, or have sometime in our lives.

I agree with everything you said, but somebody might counter, "Yeah, Richard Jenkins, he's a successful actor. He's been doing this. He's on film, he's on TV. He doesn't have to worry about these things." But actors have to worry — you work job-to-job. It's the same thing in many respects.

Well, I don't have to worry about it now, but I did for many years. I worried about it. I had kids. I had two kids and it was like, "What do I do now?" My wife, thank God, she was a dancer, and she's a choreographer and she taught dance in an arts magnet high school. I don't know what we would have done. I mean, I worked, but I made no money. I didn't know what the future was.

It was like, I was in my 30s and I didn't know how I was going to educate my kids, and you constantly think about that. I don't think that's anything that is foreign to most of us. You worry about it today and there's no real need to, but it's just part of who you are after a while.

Your father was not initially supportive of you being an actor. Did you tap into those memories to play the relationship that Erik has with his daughter, who's a struggling musician?

Well, actually my father didn't want me to be an actor, but I never knew that. That's the difference. My father supported me all the time. He would have clippings in his pocket when people would come by. People always said, "Your dad stops me on the street and shows me." He was terrified that I would starve to death, but I didn't know that, and I never had a chance to thank him because I didn't know he felt that way.

But Erik doesn't really feel that way. Erik, actually, he sounds like he's hard on his daughter, but what he says to her is, "If you are going to let a little setback like this do this to you, maybe you should do something else. Because I don't want to see you give up what you're doing because of something that can be fixed. We're the Blakes, we bounce back." He's really saying, "Stop whining about it. Keep at it. Just don't feel sorry for yourself."