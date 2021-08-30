Why The New Expendables 4 Casting News Has Fans So Divided

Why are "Expendables" fans feeling split about the big news? First off, Twitter reveals that a number of responders weren't excited by the inclusion of Megan Fox. "I thought she was done with big-name franchise films after Transformers and TMNT..." said @GublerSteinfeld. Since Fox and Michael Bay's notorious dust-up over Fox's treatment on the set of the "Transformers" franchise (via GQ Magazine), it seemed a surprising move that she'd willingly join another big-budget action series.

Other fans pointed out the messy history which ties the film franchise to Terry Crews' sexual assault case. "Didn't the studio tell Terry Crews to p*** off over him being sexualy[sic] assaulted?" asked @tomspence1039, referring to the fact that Crews had previously said he wouldn't be in any further "Expendables" movies while testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018. He alleged that producer Avi Lerner called his manager and suggested Crews should drop his case against agent Adam Venit for sexual assault if he wanted to appear in this fourth installment of the franchise (according to Deadline).

The age of the cast — many of whom are 60 or older, or will be by the time the movie drops — was another sticking point for Twitter fans. "I'm sure a lot of 60 year old straight men are very excited about this," tweeted @Leo__Maximoff. "Boomers Assemble," echoed @qamararfin.

However, for all these yawning emojis, there were fans who are overjoyed by the news. "[M]y testosterone is getting bigger," tweeted @jasvinthan20031. Echoing the sentiments of many, @Adiil_imran tweeted "Lets [sic] goooo" with a meme featuring a picture of director Martin Scorsese reading "This is cinema" attached.

Some very cinematic explosions will be heading to audiences sometime in the future. As of this writing, "Expendables 4" has no release date.