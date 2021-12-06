Kevin Feige Makes A Shocking Statement About The Possible Return Of Charlie Cox As Daredevil

It looks like Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil in the foreseeable future. We just don't know precisely when. The news comes after Cox was asked on several occasions if he'd ever return to Hell's Kitchen as the lawyer by day and vigilante by night. While grateful for the feedback from fans that he should reprise the role, the little devil never confirmed if that was the case. However, Cinema Blend spoke to Kevin Feige this week, who confirmed in the most cryptic of ways that if Daredevil were ever born again the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cox would certainly be the one playing him. "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige said. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

It's undoubtedly an exciting time for Feige to confirm a comeback from Cox, given the viewing schedules for Marvel fans this month. After last week's episode of "Hawkeye," audiences caught sight of an arm in a tailored suit briefly on the show, suggesting that Daredevil's longtime nemesis, The Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, could be making an appearance due to his comic book connections with Echo. Vincent D'Onoforio, who played iconic crime boss opposite Cox's Daredevil in the Netflix show, had also tweeted about his interest in the new Disney+ Marvel spin-off before its release.

Should either of the two appear soon, it would mark the first time they've reprised the roles since the Netflix show was canceled in 2018. Running for three seasons, "Daredevil" was part of Netflix's beloved Marvel run of shows that all suffered the same fate, including "The Punisher" starring Jon Bernthal, which fans have also been keen to see return. For now, hopes are high that there may be some familiar faces returning in this week's "Hawkeye" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which will be arriving in cinemas on December 17.