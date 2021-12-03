Jon Bernthal Opens Up About The Possibility Of Returning As The Punisher

For more than three years, the role of Marvel's Punisher consumed Jon Bernthal's life. The man would eat, sleep, and breathe as Frank Castle — to the point where it was changing the way he looked at his family and existence off-screen.

"That character, in particular, has real, real, real deep, deep meaning for me and resonance in me," Bernthal explained in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which comes off the debut of his new movie, "King Richard," starring Will Smith. "He's really in my heart, man. He's really in my bones," Bernthal said of Castle. "I've said before that there's nothing in this world more important to me than my wife and my kids, and only until you understand that kind of love and understand what it really means to willingly die for somebody, and what it would be like if somebody took them from you. That's a road and a darkness and a rage that really, really scares me and brings me to places that I've worked the last 20 years to get away from. So I was really grateful, respectful and weary of the places where that role took me and the world in which I had to live in."

With all that said, would Bernthal ever actually consider returning to "The Punisher" role after it had such an emotional effect on him? His answer is a complicated one.