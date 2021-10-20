Here's What Charlie Cox Really Thinks About Returning As Daredevil

While the portrayal of Charlie Cox's Daredevil was one that fans relished, he told SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw that they may not that feel the same way a second time around. "You've got to be careful what you wish for," Cox warned. "You come back and it's not as good or it doesn't quite work or it's too much time has passed. It doesn't quite come together in the same way. You don't want to taint what you've already got. If we never come back, you've got these three great seasons and our third season was our best-reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have."

Cox elaborated that it was simply his time to move on from the Daredevil role and allow Marvel to do other things with it. Should the studio want to visit the character again, however, Cox would be up for an appearance.

"What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic...and then there's kind of a reimagining," Cox said. "If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like...If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again."

All three seasons of "Daredevil" are currently available to stream on Netflix.