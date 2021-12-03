Simu Liu Has One Major Fear About Shang-Chi's Success

It may sound like a dream come true becoming a Marvel star overnight, but for many actors, the fame sometimes comes at a price. Take Simu Liu for instance, the titular hero in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." On the surface, fans would think that Liu would be head-over-heels to star in such a successful movie like "Shang-Chi" — which nabbed the largest Labor Day opening weekend ever upon its release (via Forbes).

The 32-year-old has already managed to become one of Marvel's biggest and most beloved superheroes in just three short months, with massive toy sales and positive critical reviews to prove it. But there's been a major fear that Liu has had lately with regard to his rising stardom — especially with so many young people looking up to him as Marvel's first Asian superhero (per People).

Liu discussed his "Shang-Chi" concerns recently during an interview with Sean Evans on the wing-eating series that he hosts, "Hot Ones."