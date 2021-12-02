Rust Assistant Director Backs Up Alec Baldwin's Bold Claim About The Gun Involved In Fatal Accident
On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by a live round fired from a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust." The tragic events made headlines across the world, while also reigniting the huge debate about the use of prop guns on film and TV sets. This isn't the first time an accident like this has happened, and many people in the industry have called for an alternative approach to using blanks in real guns as well as prop guns on set.
Assistant Director David Halls is reportedly the crew member who shouted "Cold gun" to show that there was no live ammunition in the gun when handing the weapon over to Baldwin. Unfortunately that was not the case, as a live round hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza — although he was later discharged from hospital after recieving treatment for his injuries.
George Stephanopoulos' lengthy interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal incident will air on ABC next week. But in a recently released clip, the actor and producer claims that he didn't pull the trigger when pointing the gun on set. And now, AD David Halls has backed up Baldwin's claim about the gun.
The Rust assistant director says Alec Baldwin didn't pull the trigger
During an appearance on Good Morning America (via Deadline) David Halls attorney Lisa Torraco explained that David Halls has corroborated Alec Baldwin's claim that he didn't pull the trigger on the "Rust" set.
"Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. The attorney also added that "His finger was never in the trigger guard." If Baldwin really didn't pull the trigger and the gun completely misfired, it drastically changes the conversation about the incident even further.
Torraco also added that Halls called Hutchins' death a "freak, awful accident," before also saying she'd be "shocked" if he criminal charges are brought against him. In the first clip from the upcoming interview, Baldwin says "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." This goes along with the news that the gun involved had been used for target practice on set just hours before the accident. Although that claim hasn't been confirmed, it would explain why a live round was left in the gun before it was handed over to the actor.
It'll be interesting to see what else comes out of George Stephanopoulos' interview with the actor next week, and if any new information comes to light.