Rust Assistant Director Backs Up Alec Baldwin's Bold Claim About The Gun Involved In Fatal Accident

On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by a live round fired from a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust." The tragic events made headlines across the world, while also reigniting the huge debate about the use of prop guns on film and TV sets. This isn't the first time an accident like this has happened, and many people in the industry have called for an alternative approach to using blanks in real guns as well as prop guns on set.

Assistant Director David Halls is reportedly the crew member who shouted "Cold gun" to show that there was no live ammunition in the gun when handing the weapon over to Baldwin. Unfortunately that was not the case, as a live round hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza — although he was later discharged from hospital after recieving treatment for his injuries.

George Stephanopoulos' lengthy interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal incident will air on ABC next week. But in a recently released clip, the actor and producer claims that he didn't pull the trigger when pointing the gun on set. And now, AD David Halls has backed up Baldwin's claim about the gun.