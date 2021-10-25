New Report Reveals Prop Guns On Rust Were Used For Target Practice Hours Before Fatal Shooting

The accidental shooting and death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by a prop gun on the set of "Rust" is one of the largest stories in the film industry right now, and it has furthered the debate of on-set safety precautions. Per Deadline, during filming, actor Alec Baldwin fired what was believed to be a cold prop gun (which is the industry term for a gun with no live ammunition), striking Hutchins and director Joel Souza and ultimately killing Hutchins. An investigation into the death is ongoing, and there has been a lot of revelations about other incidents taking place on the set of "Rust," from other accidental prop gun discharges to an affidavit obtained by Deadline that revealed that multiple camera crew members walked off the set before the accident.

Information will continue to be released over the coming days and weeks as the investigation continues, but some new information obtained by TheWrap suggests that the prop guns used on the set of "Rust" were used for target practice just hours before the deadly shooting took place.