How Alec Baldwin's Rust Incident Could Change Gun Usage On Movie Sets

According to Deadline, California senator Dave Cortese is working with the state legislative counsel's office to draft legislation that would "restrict the use of live ammunition on film sets," and also includes restrictions on certain weapons — including who is actually allowed to fire such weapons. As the report reiterates, Hutchins was killed when a live round struck her, and Cortese's legislation would "ban firearms capable of shooting live ammunition of any kind," which would include "any kind of gun capable of setting off gunpowder, which is used for real bullets and blanks."

Currently, live ammunition is not permitted on film sets, but firearms are permitted to shoot blanks as long as strict safety guidelines are followed. As the chair of the Senate Labor Committee, Cortese said he wants the legislation to be fair and clear for everyone to follow, and noted that penalties will include fines rather than felonies.

Cortese also addressed his intent to restrict the use of blanks on set, explaining "to shoot a blank you have to have a firearm capable of shooting a non blank. That is not good from a firearm safety standpoint." He also said he intends to "take the industry's best practices and put them into law."

The legislation that Cortese is working on hasn't been introduced yet because it's still in the works, but Deadline noted that he's also working to incorporate other IATSE safety and workplace concerns into the bill.