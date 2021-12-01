Why Kazi From Hawkeye Means More Than You Think

Appearing in Matt Fraction and David Aja's "Hawkeye" #8 in 2013 (via Marvel), Kazimierz Kazimierczak, also known as Clown, is a mercenary identifiable by his all-white get-up and mime face paint. Here, he's hired by the boss of the Tracksuit Mafia (called the Tracksuit Draculas in the comics) to kill Cint Barton after he took ownership of an apartment block the gang were after.

Like the performance style Clown bases his costume after, this Polish hitman is silent in his methodology, which explains why he manages to get the drop on Barton in the comics and jams the archer's arrows in his ears. The injury leaves the hero permanently deaf, but he eventually overcomes his attacker nonetheless. He also kills one of Barton's apartment neighbors, Grills, whose character is tweaked in the series as the Ronin costume thief and LARPer played by Clayton English.

While the show has already highlighted that Barton is hard of hearing following his numerous missions with the Avengers, there's every chance that he and Kate Bishop's next target could follow the same pages as Fraction and Aja's story. Could Fra Fee's version of Kazi be as lethal to Hawkeye as the cold-blooded killer he's based on? We'll have to see the rest of "Hawkeye" starting with the next episode on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 8.