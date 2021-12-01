Here's Why Hawkeye's Recognizable Costume Is So Important

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," is already three episodes deep and has given plenty of material in the form of Easter eggs and world-building for fans to muse over. Not only have we gotten a close look into the post-Blip life of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), but we've also been introduced to multiple new characters, including Hawkeye protégée Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and, most recently, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) — and we're only halfway through the limited series.

"Hawkeye" sees Clint plan for the holidays with his family, but, unfortunately for him, those plans are interrupted when 22-year-old Kate Bishop dons Clint's Ronin suit and gets tangled up with the criminal gang known as the Tracksuit Mafia. Even more unfortunate for Clint, it seems he made some enemies with the Tracksuits during his time as the Ronin, so when the hooded figure pops back into the scene, the Tracksuit Mafia is out for blood. Unfortunately, that means Clint has to protect Kate at all times as the two try to find answers to their current predicament.

Although "Hawkeye" Episode 3 didn't provide as many minute details as the first two, Marvel always tends to sneak in a few important Easter eggs in an episode to give fans something to dive into. In this week's "Hawkeye" episode, we get a brief mention of the character's comics superhero costume, and it may mean more than you think.