Hawkeye Is Getting A Strong Early Response From Critics

While it doesn't look like the full review embargo for the Marvel series has broken yet, social media reactions are pouring in and most of them are very positive, with only a handful of outliers. In one tweet, Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment called "Hawkeye" his "favorite of all the Marvel Studios series released thus far." Menzel's tweet also emphasized how much he loved the banter between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In another tweet, ScreenRant's Britt Rivera commented that Steinfeld "embodies Kate's humor, drive, & energy so well & I love every scene with her and Renner."

Other positive comments about the series pointed to its ability to tell a smaller story, following the universe-altering narratives told in projects like "Loki" and "Avengers: Endgame." @AriRELK, a writer for Discussing Film, called the new series "a refreshing break from the grand-scale cosmic (and multiversal) madness we've seen from the MCU recently." In another tweet, Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter opined, "If you're a fan of street-level stakes in the MCU like I am, then #Hawkeye is right in your wheelhouse."

More than a few reactions also gave some love to a canine character named Lucky the Pizza Dog. One tweet from Eric Goldman of Fandom referred to the dog as "a very good boy," and Menzel also called the dog "the best."