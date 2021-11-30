Ridley Scott Has A Few Choice Words About The Gucci Family's Response To House Of Gucci

If esteemed director Ridley Scott has proven anything in 2021, it's that he's not afraid to bluntly speak his mind when it comes to his films or thoughts about others'. In the past few weeks alone, he issued a scathing indictment of superhero movies, saying, "They're f***ing boring as s***," and more recently, he blamed millennials for the failure of his historical medieval tale "The Last Duel" because they are "audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cellphones." As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Scott isn't taking too kindly to criticism of his fact-based crime drama "House of Gucci" – especially not from the actual Gucci family.

"House of Gucci" recounts the tumultuous marriage of high-society wannabe Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) to fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) over the objections of Maurizio's father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) — who viewed the object of his son's affections as a low-class gold digger. After Maurizio and Rodolfo made peace, Patrizia asserted an influential position in the Gucci fashion empire — and after years of excess, deceit, and betrayal, she plotted with her personal psychic Pina Auriemma (Salma Hayek), to have Maurizio murdered. "House of Gucci" also stars film icon Al Pacino as Rodolfo's brother and Gucci brand co-owner Aldo Gucci, and Oscar-winner Jared Leto as his outsider son, Paolo.

Released in theaters November 24, "House of Gucci" opened to mixed reviews (via Metacritic), as well as critiques of the film from the likes of former Gucci creative director Tom Ford, who is played in the film by Reeve Carney. Perhaps the most significant reactions to "House of Gucci," though, have come from the family of Aldo Gucci, who died in 1990, and it appears that Scott has had enough of it.