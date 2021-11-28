Former Gucci Designer Tom Ford's Critique Of Performances In House Of Gucci May Surprise You

Spoilers ahead for "House of Gucci."

While the critical reception of director Ridley Scott's new fact-based crime drama "House of Gucci" is mixed — it earned a lukewarm score of 59 with major reviewers on Metacritic — audiences are bound to be interested in the thoughts of those who were an actual part of the Gucci story. One of those real-life players is legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and now that the film is available to the masses, he's sharing some surprising opinions about it.

"House of Gucci," which opened in theaters November 24, chronicles the events leading to the tragic death of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in 1995, a murder plot masterminded by his vengeful ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her personal psychic Pina Auriemma (Salma Hayek). The film also features Maurizio's father — famed fashion designer Rodolpho Gucci (Jeremy Irons) — his brother and Gucci fashion house co-owner, Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), and Aldo's hapless son, Paolo Gucci, played by an unrecognizable Jared Leto. Making a small supporting turn in "House of Gucci" is Reeve Carney ("Penny Dreadful") as Ford, brought on to be the fashion house's creative director after Maurizio sold the family brand. And while Ford didn't appear to have any issues with Carney's performance, he disputed the way he was celebrated in the movie's third act.

"Maurizio had been bought out of the company by the time I assumed the position of creative director of Gucci and had my first hit collection," Ford wrote in an Air Mail essay. "He certainly never toasted me after that show as he does in the film. Movies have a way of becoming truth in people's minds, an alternate reality that in time obliterates the reality of what was."

Ford was more direct about the performances by other members of cast.