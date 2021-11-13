Ridley Scott Just Seriously Dissed Superhero Movies

Whether you're into it or not, it's indisputable that superhero media is atop the Hollywood mountain in 2021. It feels like every other week, something new is arriving on screens big and small that derives from Marvel, DC, or even smaller comic book publishers. In the eyes of most casual moviegoers, there's nothing wrong with this at all. In fact, as evidenced by the positive reactions and monetary success of recent projects like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "The Suicide Squad," the studios can keep these adaptations coming.

However, not everyone is on board for the increasingly popular superhero wave, and many of the voices against it know a thing or two about the cinema game. Who could forget the controversial comments made by famed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to theme park attractions? Or "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve's claim that comic book movies are formulaic and have turned audiences into zombies? As it turns out, these two aren't alone either, with yet another staple of the entertainment industry — Ridley Scott — tossing in his two cents on the genre.

In a recent interview, the mastermind behind such classics as "Alien" and "Blade Runner" didn't mince words when expressing his distaste for superhero movies.