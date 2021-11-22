Ridley Scott Shares Blistering Take On Why The Last Duel Flopped

To say that director Ridley Scott's latest flick to hit theaters, "The Last Duel," was a box office flop would be to put it lightly. The movie has managed to rake in just $27 million worldwide (via BoxOfficeMojo) off a reported $100 million budget (via Variety), despite Disney doing a "fantastic" job promoting it according to Scott, who talked about the film's lackluster performance during a recent appearance on "WTF with Marc Maron."

"The bosses loved the movie," the legendary director explained. "I was concerned it was not for them." Unfortunately for Scott, it was moviegoers — specifically, those younger than 25 — who ended up having little interest in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, only 2% of the people who went to see "The Last Duel" in its opening weekend were 17 or younger, and only 17% were between the ages of 18 and 24. Meanwhile, over 80% of the film's viewing audience was said to be 25 or older. The film, notably, is based on Eric Jager's 2004 book "The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France," which focuses on the events that led up to the last reported trial by combat in French history.

While many will point to the film's subject matter as the reason why it failed to capture the attention of younger moviegoers, Scott believes there's another reason why "The Last Duel" didn't do so well at the box office.