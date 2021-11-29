Gucci Family Has Harsh Words For House Of Gucci

The newly released "House of Gucci" is many things, depending on your point of view. Critics have debated whether it's a self-serious dramatic biopic about the notorious fashion family, or a self-aware, campy sendup of the fashion industry, or both (via Slate).

One thing that's not up for debate: whether the movie is a hit. It is. After its premiere on November 24, 2021, "House of Gucci" racked up $21.8 million in its five-day opening weekend, which is a record for these pandemic times (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film isn't shy about portraying the less savory sides of the Italian fashion dynasty. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wealthy heiress and former wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). In real life, Reggiani was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder her ex, for which she was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The film also details how Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) informed on his father Aldo (Al Pacino) for tax evasion in the United States.

Like any movie or TV show based on historical people, "House of Gucci" has its share of inaccuracies. Often these are easy to forgive — unless you're a member of the Gucci family. Here's what the Guccis had to say about "House of Gucci" upon its release.