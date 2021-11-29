Gucci Family Has Harsh Words For House Of Gucci
The newly released "House of Gucci" is many things, depending on your point of view. Critics have debated whether it's a self-serious dramatic biopic about the notorious fashion family, or a self-aware, campy sendup of the fashion industry, or both (via Slate).
One thing that's not up for debate: whether the movie is a hit. It is. After its premiere on November 24, 2021, "House of Gucci" racked up $21.8 million in its five-day opening weekend, which is a record for these pandemic times (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The film isn't shy about portraying the less savory sides of the Italian fashion dynasty. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wealthy heiress and former wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). In real life, Reggiani was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder her ex, for which she was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The film also details how Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) informed on his father Aldo (Al Pacino) for tax evasion in the United States.
Like any movie or TV show based on historical people, "House of Gucci" has its share of inaccuracies. Often these are easy to forgive — unless you're a member of the Gucci family. Here's what the Guccis had to say about "House of Gucci" upon its release.
Surprise: the heirs of Aldo Gucci aren't a fan of Ridley Scott's film
The Gucci family released a statement about "House of Gucci" on ANSA, the Italian newswire service. "The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones," the statement reads (via The Hollywood Reporter), implying that legal action might be taken.
The statement added that the filmmakers "did not bother to consult the heirs" of the Gucci family, who felt that they were portrayed as "thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."
The Guccis took particular issue to the way Patrizia Reggiani was portrayed. The family found it "mystifying" the a convicted murderer would be characterized as "a victim trying to survive in a male corporate culture." In the statement, they pointed out that when the film takes place, the 1980's, the Gucci company had several female executives.
The Guccis have long been critical of the film, criticizing everything from its message to its casting. Patrizia Gucci said that the choice to play Aldo, Al Pacino, is "short, fat and ugly" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
It's unclear what legal action the Guccis might take at this point, but given the movie's success, comments like these shouldn't slow "House of Gucci" down.