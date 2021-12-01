Green Arrow Voice Star Chris Diamantopoulos Reveals The DC Characters He'd Like To Play - Exclusive

While Diamantopoulos has enjoyed playing in both live-action and animated spaces throughout his career, one role stands above them all, given the character's massive effect on popular culture. He's Disney icon Mickey Mouse, whom Diamantopoulos has voiced for the Disney Channel series "Mickey Mouse" from 2013 to 2019, and again for the Disney+ series "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse," which kicked off in 2020.

"I wear my involvement with Mickey Mouse like a badge of honor. It's the best job I've ever had, and it's not a job, it's the most fun I've had as a performer. And yes, I'm always nervous before I do Mickey, because Mickey means so much to so many people, including me and I have three small children," Diamantopoulos shared with Looper. Now that Diamantopoulos has the gig of the world's most famous mouse, he doesn't want it to go away.

"I wanted to be the one doing it because there is nothing more fun than standing behind the mic and being able to say, [doing his Mickey Mouse voice] 'Well hot Tom!' It's the greatest thing ever," Diamantopoulos said, beaming. "And, I've had the opportunity to sing as Mickey Mouse. I got to voice the beautiful Runaway Railway ride at Disney World. I've had some tremendous opportunities with that whole team, and I couldn't be more grateful."

Fans of Diamantopoulos' voice work have plenty more projects to look forward to, including the Disney+ original animated movie "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" on December 3, as well as the upcoming AMC animated series "Pantheon." In the meantime, you can catch Diamantopoulos in "Red Notice" and "True Story," which are both streaming exclusively on Netflix.