The Book Of Boba Fett TV Spot Answers A Question That's Been Bugging Star Wars Fans

After "The Mandalorian" Season 2 let Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally step back into his legendary green armor, "Star Wars" fans have been excited to see what's next for the iconic bounty hunter. Morrison is set to lead "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+, arriving December 29. He'll is joined by Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), who reprises her role as Fennec Shand, a bounty hunter working with Boba after he saves her life on "The Mandalorian."

The new "Star Wars" spinoff series follows the dynamic duo on Tatooine as they take Jabba the Hutt's Palace now that the infamous Hutt crime lord is dead. The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" shows Boba and Fennec meeting a handful of other gang leaders and gunslingers alike as they try to rally the underworld into a much more civilized organization. The titular hunter himself points out that Jabba ruled with fear, but he's going to rule with "respect." Although that definitely feels like a trap before he executes all the other gangsters for insubordination.

But it's not impossible that Boba's time in the belly of the Sarlacc Pit has changed him, and he does have good intentions for the "Star Wars" underworld. Speaking of the Sarlacc Pit, most fans are keen to see exactly how Boba escaped from its digestive system after "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," and the latest TV spot for the series teases that answers are on the way.