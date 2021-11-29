The Book Of Boba Fett TV Spot Answers A Question That's Been Bugging Star Wars Fans
After "The Mandalorian" Season 2 let Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally step back into his legendary green armor, "Star Wars" fans have been excited to see what's next for the iconic bounty hunter. Morrison is set to lead "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+, arriving December 29. He'll is joined by Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), who reprises her role as Fennec Shand, a bounty hunter working with Boba after he saves her life on "The Mandalorian."
The new "Star Wars" spinoff series follows the dynamic duo on Tatooine as they take Jabba the Hutt's Palace now that the infamous Hutt crime lord is dead. The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" shows Boba and Fennec meeting a handful of other gang leaders and gunslingers alike as they try to rally the underworld into a much more civilized organization. The titular hunter himself points out that Jabba ruled with fear, but he's going to rule with "respect." Although that definitely feels like a trap before he executes all the other gangsters for insubordination.
But it's not impossible that Boba's time in the belly of the Sarlacc Pit has changed him, and he does have good intentions for the "Star Wars" underworld. Speaking of the Sarlacc Pit, most fans are keen to see exactly how Boba escaped from its digestive system after "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," and the latest TV spot for the series teases that answers are on the way.
Looks like Boba Fett is in the Bacta tank
The new 30-second teaser for "The Book of Boba Fett," titled "Message," doesn't reveal too much about the show. Instead, it uses rapid-fire shots taken from the main trailer. However, it does have one extremely intriguing shot that suggests the series will address the Sarlacc in the room.
Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett kicks the footage off, saying, "I am Boba Fett. Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine...," and, as he's saying this, there's a very brief shot of the bounty hunter floating in what looks like a Bacta Tank while wearing a breathing apparatus. Because the scene in the spot takes place as the character's narration discusses how Boba survived, it's possible this takes place shortly after his time in the Sarlacc Pit. This would suggest that he gets help from other people after his escape, which means he may have allies other than Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).
It's not the first time audiences have seen Bacta Tanks in the "Star Wars" universe; Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) took a medicinal dip in one after his ordeal on Hoth in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." Although the scene may take place in between "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" since Boba doesn't have the extensive scars that reach across his face when he shows up in Season 2, Episode 6, "The Tragedy."
Regardless, it seems like a safe bet that "The Book of Boba Fett" will reveal how he survived falling into the Pit in "Return of the Jedi" as well as pushing him into new territory as the new ruling crime lord on Tatooine.