Small Details You Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer
The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" is finally here, and there's a ton for fans to unpack as they get their very first look at this brand new "Star Wars" saga.
As the second season of the Disney+ flagship series "The Mandalorian" drew to a close in December of 2020, fans were blown away when, in a post-credits scene, the streamer revealed that beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison in "The Mandalorian") was getting his own series, entitled "The Book of Boba Fett." While the House of Mouse has revealed tiny tidbits about this hotly anticipated new series — which premieres on December 29, 2021 — this trailer is the first full look, giving audiences an idea of what to expect.
With Morrison and Ming-Na Wen — who plays Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian" alongside Morrison — leading the series, fans will be able to learn more about one of the most popular characters in the "Star Wars" universe, and even this brief trailer gave us plenty to talk about as we wait for the series to premiere. Here's just a few small things you missed in the first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett."
Boba's wounds seem to have healed
When Boba Fett first shows up in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 1, "The Marshal" the legendary bounty hunter has some heavy scarring across his face, making him look much older and battle-weary than many expected. It's not clear for the moment whether "The Book of Boba Fett" will use the antihero's non-canonical escape from the Sarlacc Pit (via Fandom) or if he survives his monstrous ordeal in a different way. However the show addresses the Pit, those scars suggest that Boba has been through hell in the years since "Return of the Jedi."
The first dramatic trailer for the Disney+ series shows off Boba in and out of his iconic helmet, but his scars look like they've healed nicely since the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 2. We can guess that he's probably spent some time in a Bacta Tank to get him back to full strength — after all, he is the new crime lord on Tatooine. Audiences have seen Bacta Tanks a number of times throughout the "Star Wars" franchise — Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) takes a dip in the regenerative fluid in "The Empire Strikes Back" after his clash with the Wampa on the icy planet of Hoth.
Boba's helmet has taken some damage
This "Book of Boba Fett" trailer definitely teases several subtle details about its main character, which come together to paint an excellent portrait of where Fett's going and where he's been. Take his helmet, for instance — as fans on Reddit have pointed out, the galaxy's most famous Mandalorian is sporting some new battle wounds and markings not on his head, but on his armor.
"Boba helmet looks a lot more damaged in the trailer, than it was in S2 of The Mandalorian," noticed Redditor u/Lintant. "So maybe we will have a time jump." User u/BatJediPlatypus said they thought the producers wanted to establish more of why Fett's armor had changed over the years in movies like "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."
"I've held the theory that he repaints it regularly, and then it gets damaged over time," the Redditor explained. "This could explain the changes in his armor from ESB to RoTJ." However, others believed the new damage could've just been a way to retool Fett's look. User u/FrostyKlecko wrote that they though the design team could have possibly "wanted a more classic battle damaged boba for the series because the clean look felt a bit off to some people."
Boba Fett has taken over for a notorious Star Wars villain
One of the biggest takeaways from "The Book of Boba Fett ” trailer is the juxtaposition between the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter and the inner workings of his infamous former boss — Jabba the Hutt.
As we see throughout the video, the titular antihero has taken over the throne of the slithering big bad from the first "Star Wars" trilogy, as well as control of his various gangsters and captains. "Jabba ruled with fear," Fett says. "I intend to rule with respect." Looming shots of Fett inside Jabba's now-former Palace — alongside his Gamorrean guards at one point — harken back to scenes from the opening of "Return of the Jedi," though it's clear that there's a new crime lord in town. "Why speak of conflict when cooperation can make us all rich," Morrison's Fett says. What kind of crime boss will Boba Fett be in Jabba's stead? Only time will tell.
Trandoshans, Twi'lek women, Tusken raiders, and morev
There are more aliens in "The Book of Boba Fett" trailer than you can shake a lightsaber at — part of the trailer shows Boba meeting with a number of the Jabba's former Captains as he tries to take control of the underworld. Some of those aliens are instantly recognizable to fans, including several Trandoshans. The most famous Trandoshan in the "Star Wars" universe is Bossk, a lizard-like bounty hunter and one of many mercenaries hired by Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) to find Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in "The Empire Strikes Back."
The Trandoshans are also joined by a couple of Aqualish gangsters — and of course, there are several green Gamorrean guards in the background of the palace. These pig-faced brawlers have been Jabba's muscle-for-hire for years, so it isn't surprising that Boba has decided to keep them on the payroll.
There's also an intriguing shot of two Twi'lek women, one of which is played by "The L-Word" and "Flashdance" star Jennifer Beals. And since the series takes place on the sandy dunes of Tatooine, there's an obligatory shot of the primative Tusken Raiders as they trudge through a storm. Let's hope they don't find sand to be coarse, rough, and irritating like Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) does.
A sinister threat from Fennec Shand
Taking over a deceased crime-lord's territory comes with all kinds of perks, chief of which is a brand new pad to strategize from. As was revealed at the end of "The Mandalorian's" second season, Boba has made Jabba's Palace — which we first visited in "Return of the Jedi" — his own. Between gorgeous balcony views, lots of space for meetings, this new place has it all... including one hidden feature that Boba may just put into effect for his new guests.
Shown speaking to various other influential criminal figures near the end of the new teaser, Boba's new ally, Fennec Shand reminds the guests, "if you'd have spoken such insolence to Jabba, he'd have fed you to his menagerie." Any "Star Wars" fan worth their salt can recall that one member of the Hutt's household that often got his grub on was a monstrous Rancor killed by Luke Skywalker in "Return of the Jedi" – and it was caged right below where Boba's guests are sitting. Could the bounty hunter have a new beast stowed below for similar circumstances? We can only wait and see whoever speaks freely next. They may end up eating their words – or be eaten themselves.