Small Details You Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer

The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" is finally here, and there's a ton for fans to unpack as they get their very first look at this brand new "Star Wars" saga.

As the second season of the Disney+ flagship series "The Mandalorian" drew to a close in December of 2020, fans were blown away when, in a post-credits scene, the streamer revealed that beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison in "The Mandalorian") was getting his own series, entitled "The Book of Boba Fett." While the House of Mouse has revealed tiny tidbits about this hotly anticipated new series — which premieres on December 29, 2021 — this trailer is the first full look, giving audiences an idea of what to expect.

With Morrison and Ming-Na Wen — who plays Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian" alongside Morrison — leading the series, fans will be able to learn more about one of the most popular characters in the "Star Wars" universe, and even this brief trailer gave us plenty to talk about as we wait for the series to premiere. Here's just a few small things you missed in the first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett."