The Book Of Boba Fett Face Mystery That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" is finally here and with it comes loads of new things to examine, including a Rathtar-sized mystery surrounding our titular star's appearance.
When fans first got a glimpse of Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," the character featured some heavy scarring and marks across his entire face, some of which seem to have disappeared completely in the spin-off's trailer. The old version of Fett that we saw looked war-hardened and broken, with the appearance of a tested monk in Tusken Raider garb. But this new bounty hunter we see in "Book of Boba Fett" — who is now in control of Jabba the Hutt's Palace and criminal empire — appears to have a new lease on life, and some amazing healing abilities to boot.
Much of his scarring from "The Mandalorian" is gone, except for one large mark running down the middle of his forehead. So how was Fett able to pull it off? That's the question being posed by fan Redditors following Monday's trailer release.
Did Boba Fett go to the Bacta spa?
Eagle-eyed "Star Wars" fans who watched "The Book of Boba Fett" trailer were quick to point out several details about Fett's new digs at Jabba's Palace, which could have played a role in his improved condition. Specifically, a healing tank appears to come into view at one point — with many believing it might have contained the regenerative substance known as bacta. The tell-tale sign is when we see Fett actor Temuera Morrison first reveal his face in the trailer, right as he is sitting alongside the aforementioned tank.
"It looks like there's some medical machine in that first scene of him suiting up," wrote u/DarkAvenger27 on Reddit. "I guess we're getting an upgrade scene where he gets healed and swaps out his Tusken robes for the new black suit." Dozens of people agreed, with most assuming that Fett got the classic "Star Wars" healing treatment.
"Did he get some bacta?" asked Redditor u/JangoFettDidNoWrong.
"Spent some time at the bacta spa," replied u/LewdSkeletor1313.
Redditor u/cubbyarts pointed out that Fett "actually has eyebrows now," and that he's wearing his new armor, so it's not a flashback. "I wonder if a Polynesian Spa bacta pod worked some wonders for him," they wrote.
Redditor u/Large_Dungeon_Key concluded, "Rule 39: Never say no to bacta."
Disney plans to release "The Book of Boba Fett" on December 29, 2021.