The Book Of Boba Fett Face Mystery That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" is finally here and with it comes loads of new things to examine, including a Rathtar-sized mystery surrounding our titular star's appearance.

When fans first got a glimpse of Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," the character featured some heavy scarring and marks across his entire face, some of which seem to have disappeared completely in the spin-off's trailer. The old version of Fett that we saw looked war-hardened and broken, with the appearance of a tested monk in Tusken Raider garb. But this new bounty hunter we see in "Book of Boba Fett" — who is now in control of Jabba the Hutt's Palace and criminal empire — appears to have a new lease on life, and some amazing healing abilities to boot.

Much of his scarring from "The Mandalorian" is gone, except for one large mark running down the middle of his forehead. So how was Fett able to pull it off? That's the question being posed by fan Redditors following Monday's trailer release.