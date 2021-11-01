Disney Just Surprised Fans With The First Book Of Boba Fett Trailer

"Star Wars" Fans were stunned at the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 when Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) storm Jabba's Palace and take it for their own. The short scene teases "The Book of Boba Fett," a brand new solo adventure for the galaxy's most famous bounty hunter. Sure, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has charmed audiences across the world because of his adorable relationship with Grogu — but fans have been desperate to see more from Boba since his debut in "The Empire Strikes Back."

The show puts Boba's character in a light we haven't seen before, making him an ally to Din Djarin and Grogu. But the bounty hunter is clearly on his own path after the events of the Season 2 finale. The first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" teases what we can expect from his adventures as a crime lord on Tatooine, although he's not going to be as ruthless as Jabba the Hutt ... Well, not to begin with anyway.

Let's hope he doesn't come across the same Sarlacc Pit.