Hawkeye Executive Producer Trinh Tran Opens Up About Clint's Grief Over Black Widow - Exclusive

On what components were most important to include regarding Clint's grief and PTSD, Tran said, "We definitely didn't want to just start his story by ignoring everything else that he has gone through, especially after 'Endgame.'" Noting how pivotal Clint's relationship with Nat was, she added, "Loss of his best friend, Nat, losing his family for five years, becoming Ronin — a whole different identity, and then getting his family back. I think there's a lot that he still has to deal with and work out. And so, from there, we wanted to just continue that journey and have him sort of face those challenges that he feels he needs to get through."

It's no secret how the Blip was a time-stealer for everyone, but particularly for the Avengers — who, as is, have so little of it to spend with their loved ones. "And I think one of the biggest ones is family, and not having that time that ... Sort of, it's the lost time that he had with his family, right? And how does he get that back, which is why this particular series, it's set during the holiday season," Tran explained. "It's thematically about him wanting to spend time with his family, and now there's that urgency of, 'I need to get back home, because I've made such a big deal about wanting to celebrate Christmas with my kids and my wife, but I'm stuck here on a mission that I can't get out of.' And every day is a day that he's missing these moments with them."

After all of the "Endgame" doom and gloom, it's nice to see an MCU fan sprinkle in some lighthearted aspects to what would otherwise be a pretty dark show.