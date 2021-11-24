Executive Producer Trinh Tran Details Hawkeye's Redemption And A Clint And Kate Teamup - Exclusive Interview

"Hawkeye" is such a delightful love letter to the comics. Are there any particular issues of Hawkeye's comic appearances that you tried to emulate in the show?

I don't think there were specific scenes, but what I can say is, I just could not put the Fraction run down when I read it. I think all of Kate Bishop, in general, is just so much fun. And there were so many great moments that we just wanted to put everything in there. And obviously, we wanted to make sure it was organic in how it fits into the MCU in a way that felt natural, right? To all the characters, to Kate Bishop coming into Clint Barton's world.

I guess one of my favorite moments is the both of them, and they're holding that arrow together — it speaks so much without saying much at all, visually, if that makes sense. And it's just the message of him opening up and allowing somebody new to come in because he feels that she has that skill, and has that ability, and trusts that she can be a part of this world. And I think that's so inspirational to everybody who's watching it.

Was there anything that you wanted to tackle that you maybe couldn't for some reason?

There are some items that I can't say specifically until everybody has seen, that unfortunately, did not make the cut, only because there was just so much content that we have. And sometimes, there are deleted scenes and deleted moments that didn't end up in the series. But hopefully, it'll be on a special content, a moment for everybody to watch, but I don't want to spoil it until everybody has seen it, yeah.