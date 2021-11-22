Harold Ramis' Daughter Opens Up About That Tearjerking Moment In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Violet Ramis Stiel spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the film using a digital version of Ramis, saying that Jason Reitman "was so careful to get it right, to really honor the early films and everyone who was in them, but also to make something for now and the future." She also suggested that since Jason is the son of the original "Ghostbusters" director, Ivan Reitman, it's quite fitting that he pulled it off. "Maybe he is the only person who could do that. He is the physical bridge."

She went on to say that the film is quite timely since the world has struggled with plenty of loss in the last couple of years, "One thing that is timely about the movie is yes, it is a comedy, but it is also about loss and grief. And we are all dealing with that." She also added "It was surreal. There are so many parallels to real life, but it is just a movie. And it is not actually him." It's a good point to make, since while the film brings Egon Spengler back, it doesn't try to replicate his voice or give him new lines.

"It is a character. Jason, smartly, focused on capturing the Egon character and not necessarily my dad. I feel like it really worked in that way."

Stiel also explained why it's such a tender moment, because it has a touching message underneath Egon's return in the finale. "Ultimately, it leaves us with that feeling: The people we love are always with us. They don't go away."