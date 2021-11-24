The Connection Between Hawkeye And Gossip Girl That You Definitely Didn't Notice

Hailee Steinfeld has finally made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, picking up the purple bow to play Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in "Hawkeye." The street-level series is the latest Marvel Disney+ show to introduce new heroes and villains into the MCU following "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki." The series is pushing Kate Bishop to take over the Hawkeye mantle for herself, since Clint Barton is struggling with the after-effects of his Avenging years. It's not surprising that the MCU is handing over the baton to younger heroes, since there are constant rumors of a "Young Avengers" movie in the works.

The MCU has already introduced the twins Tommy aka Speed (Jett Klyne) and Billy aka Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) in "WandaVision," as well as Elijah Bradley aka Patriot (Elijah Richardson), who briefly shows up in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." Meanwhile, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will make her debut in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It definitely looks like the stage is being set for the "Young Avengers" to show up at some point.

While we're on the topic of a young group of characters, though, it turns out that there's a surprising connection to The CW's "Gossip Girl" in the "Hawkeye" premiere.