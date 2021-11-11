Is Marvel's Daredevil Getting A Reboot Or Not?
While Marvel characters on film have primarily been seen in the MCU over the past decade, the television realm has been a bit more nebulous. Characters from the MCU have shown up in series such as ABC's "Agents of SHIELD," and references to events in the films have been made in other shows, but they have never been fully folded into the universe. This has been most starkly evident in a series of Marvel Netflix shows focusing on characters who did not show up in the MCU movies.
The first of the series was "Daredevil," which ran for three seasons before being canceled by the streaming service. The show stars Charlie Cox as the titular character, alter ego of blind lawyer Matt Murdock, with "True Blood" alum Deborah Ann Woll and "Men In Black" star Vincent D'Onofrio in the supporting cast. Rumors of a fourth season have now been intensified thanks to the words of a comic book movie screenwriter, once again bringing up the question of whether "Daredevil" is getting a reboot or not.
The writer admitted to misreading a story
David Hayter, best known for writing the 2000 superhero film "X-Men," clarified on Twitter that his words had been misread, and he was not confirming a reboot of the "Daredevil" TV series.
"I mistakenly thought I'd read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I'd love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever." Hayter tweeted, putting to bed the rumors of a fourth season.
Fans of the series have been curious to see if the show will return ever since its cancellation on Netflix. That curiosity has intensified with the MCU expanding out into television itself with "Wandavision," "Loki," and the upcoming "Hawkeye," among others. Charlie Cox has previously spoken about returning as Daredevil and has commented on the potential Season 4 storyline the show would have explored, indicating there is a roadmap if the doors are opened.
However, for now the rumors of "Daredevil," or the companion Marvel Netflix shows such as "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Punisher" returning, remain false. The three seasons of "Daredevil" are currently available on Netflix. Hayter's work can also be seen on the Netflix original series "Warrior Nun," which he is involved in the writing of (per IMDb).