Is Marvel's Daredevil Getting A Reboot Or Not?

David Hayter, best known for writing the 2000 superhero film "X-Men," clarified on Twitter that his words had been misread, and he was not confirming a reboot of the "Daredevil" TV series.

"I mistakenly thought I'd read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I'd love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever." Hayter tweeted, putting to bed the rumors of a fourth season.

Fans of the series have been curious to see if the show will return ever since its cancellation on Netflix. That curiosity has intensified with the MCU expanding out into television itself with "Wandavision," "Loki," and the upcoming "Hawkeye," among others. Charlie Cox has previously spoken about returning as Daredevil and has commented on the potential Season 4 storyline the show would have explored, indicating there is a roadmap if the doors are opened.

However, for now the rumors of "Daredevil," or the companion Marvel Netflix shows such as "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Punisher" returning, remain false. The three seasons of "Daredevil" are currently available on Netflix. Hayter's work can also be seen on the Netflix original series "Warrior Nun," which he is involved in the writing of (per IMDb).