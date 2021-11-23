Red Notice's Chris Diamantopoulos Gushes About Working With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Godot - Exclusive

With nearly 100 credits in film and television since his career kicked off in 2000, Chris Diamantopoulos could easily be considered one of the hardest working actors in show business. In addition to being a laugh-out-loud hilarious comedy actor — if you haven't caught his wholly inappropriate billionaire investor Russ Hanneman on HBO's hit "Silicon Valley," you're letting the best in life pass you by — Diamantopoulos is also an esteemed voice actor as well, bringing to life such icons as Mickey Mouse and Green Arrow.

Naturally, with a resume as prolific as Diamantopoulos', his talents have paved the way to projects where he's starred alongside some of the biggest actors in showbiz. Among them are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, whom he shares key scenes with in the new Netflix action-adventure comedy "Red Notice."

In "Red Notice," Diamantopoulos brings a high level of villainy to crime lord Sotto Voce, owner of one of three legendary golden eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra. The world's top two thieves — The Baron (Gadot) and Nolan Booth (Reynolds) — want to snatch the egg from Sotto's grasps, but complicating things is FBI Special Agent John Hartley (Johnson). Implicated in plot to steal one of the eggs, Hartley inadvertently finds himself mixed up with master thieves and their elaborate plans.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Diamantopoulos said he was thrilled from the moment he read writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber's multi-faceted screenplay.