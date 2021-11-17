Alec Baldwin Hit With Disturbing 'Russian Roulette' Accusations

Gloria Allred didn't mince words when describing Alec Baldwin's alleged role in the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins and wounding of "Rust" director Joel Souza. "Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so in his presence," alleged the high-profile attorney, according to Fox News.

Allred described the supposed warning signs and dangerous conditions on the "Rust" set, telling reporters, "A camera operator had reported two gun discharges during a rehearsal in a cabin. 'This is super unsafe,' the camera operator wrote in a text message to the production manager."

According to the police affidavit, at least seven members of the "Rust" camera crew had quit their jobs and walked off set just hours before Hutchins' death, following an unspecified dispute with "Rust" producers. Cops said the incident caused delays and other problems for the cast and crew in the hours leading up to the Halyna Hutchins shooting. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's legal team has claimed that this may have played a role in what happened — with one of the disgruntled crewmembers possibly being to blame.

Describing what happened through tears, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell said the shooting left her traumatized (via Fox News). "I turned and my director was falling backwards," Mitchell remembered. "Halyna was falling to the left of me ... I could not believe this was happening." The crewmember called Hutchins an "extraordinary and rare person" who had befriended her on set.

"I've been robbed of my new friend," Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday.