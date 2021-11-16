New Hashtags And Emojis Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Spider-Man: No Way Home
One of the most anticipated movies of the year — and certainly one of the most speculated about — is "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third installment in Sony's trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies set in the MCU and made in collaboration with Marvel Studios. It's becoming increasingly apparent that Sony and director Jon Watts have thrown everything they can into "No Way Home" as well, including the kitchen sink and several fan-favorite villains from Sam Raimi's acclaimed "Spider-Man" trilogy.
The first "No Way Home" trailer confirmed that Alfred Molina has returned to reprise his iconic "Spider-Man 2" role as Doc Ock for the film, and Benedict Cumberbatch is also appearing in it as Doctor Strange. While all of that is welcome news for fans, plenty of questions remain in the air as the December release date for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" draws closer. The film's first trailer, for instance, hints at its incorporation of the multiverse (which we know, thanks to "Loki," now exists in the MCU) and a return appearance from Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn AKA the Green Goblin.
By teasing so many different possibilities, Sony has cleverly made it difficult for fans to know for sure what will happen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Indeed, even Tom Holland isn't spilling all the tea this time.
That said, thanks to a new promotional Twitter tie-in, it looks like we finally have some answers about who and what will show up in "No Way Home."
Spider-Man: No Way Home will use both the Green Goblin and the multiverse
In anticipation of the film's upcoming release, Sony has partnered with Twitter to create some special "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hashtags (via Screen Rant). The special hashtags include "#GreenGoblin" and "#Multiverse," both of which generate a custom emoji when typed into a tweet.
Considering that it would be quite bizarre for the studio to make an advertising investment like this without good reason, these hashtags can presumably be taken as just further confirmation of two long-rumored aspects of the film. The first is that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will, indeed, be the first MCU film to truly explore the multiverse. Meanwhile, just a few days after Sony released a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster that featured the character in the background, the special "#GreenGoblin" hashtag seems to once again confirm that some form of the iconic villain will appear in the film.
Of course, this in no way confirms that Willem Dafoe will be the one playing the character in "No Way Home," though, it certainly doesn't seem likely that another actor will take up the Goblin mantle in his place. Now, with Sony and Marvel continuing to keep their cards held close to their chests, we can only hope that the two studios really do have a royal flush on their hands with "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Fans will get to find out for themselves if that's the case when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on December 17.