New Hashtags And Emojis Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the most anticipated movies of the year — and certainly one of the most speculated about — is "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third installment in Sony's trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies set in the MCU and made in collaboration with Marvel Studios. It's becoming increasingly apparent that Sony and director Jon Watts have thrown everything they can into "No Way Home" as well, including the kitchen sink and several fan-favorite villains from Sam Raimi's acclaimed "Spider-Man" trilogy.

The first "No Way Home" trailer confirmed that Alfred Molina has returned to reprise his iconic "Spider-Man 2" role as Doc Ock for the film, and Benedict Cumberbatch is also appearing in it as Doctor Strange. While all of that is welcome news for fans, plenty of questions remain in the air as the December release date for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" draws closer. The film's first trailer, for instance, hints at its incorporation of the multiverse (which we know, thanks to "Loki," now exists in the MCU) and a return appearance from Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn AKA the Green Goblin.

By teasing so many different possibilities, Sony has cleverly made it difficult for fans to know for sure what will happen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Indeed, even Tom Holland isn't spilling all the tea this time.

That said, thanks to a new promotional Twitter tie-in, it looks like we finally have some answers about who and what will show up in "No Way Home."