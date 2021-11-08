Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Confirms What We've Suspected All Along About The Green Goblin

With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set to arrive in theaters on December 17, fans are feverishly awaiting the next trailer for the web-slinger's third solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time around, Tom Holland's Peter Parker won't be alone in his latest adventure, as he'll be joined by the one and only Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who helps him deal with the ramifications of being unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The pair will accidentally open up the multiverse, which will bring a horde of villains from previous "Spider-Man" movies into the MCU.

Fans were blown away by the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer, but the short clip also suggested that another iconic character is coming back: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). The footage shows a pumpkin bomb landing on the freeway as a sinister cackle can be heard in the background. At the time, it seemed like confirmation that Dafoe is returning to one of his most iconic roles, but the actor previously cast doubt on the idea when speaking to The Wrap.

He stated, "I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that's when it's time to talk about it." Clearly he didn't want to stoke fan speculation about the sequel by confirming or denying his role in the film. But a new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster confirms what we've suspected all along about the Green Goblin.