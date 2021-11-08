Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Confirms What We've Suspected All Along About The Green Goblin
With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set to arrive in theaters on December 17, fans are feverishly awaiting the next trailer for the web-slinger's third solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time around, Tom Holland's Peter Parker won't be alone in his latest adventure, as he'll be joined by the one and only Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who helps him deal with the ramifications of being unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The pair will accidentally open up the multiverse, which will bring a horde of villains from previous "Spider-Man" movies into the MCU.
Fans were blown away by the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer, but the short clip also suggested that another iconic character is coming back: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). The footage shows a pumpkin bomb landing on the freeway as a sinister cackle can be heard in the background. At the time, it seemed like confirmation that Dafoe is returning to one of his most iconic roles, but the actor previously cast doubt on the idea when speaking to The Wrap.
He stated, "I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that's when it's time to talk about it." Clearly he didn't want to stoke fan speculation about the sequel by confirming or denying his role in the film. But a new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster confirms what we've suspected all along about the Green Goblin.
The Green Goblin is in the film wearing his original costume
The new poster revealed by the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Twitter account shows the wall crawler crouched on top of a pile of rubble while Doctor Octopus' arms swarm around him. But Marvel fans were quick to notice that there are a few carefully placed details in the image pointing towards some of the other villains in the film. What's most surprising is that the Green Goblin himself can be seen in the distance flying towards Spider-Man. He's wearing the full costume from the original movies, although recent rumored concept art leaks supposedly show the villain wearing an apocalyptic rag-tag version of the suit (via IGN India).
It'll be interesting to see why Green Goblin and the other villains attack Tom Holland's Spider-Man, since they've obviously never met. However, if the rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their respective versions of Spider-Man are to be believed, then it's likely Goblin will take aim at the trio of web-slingers. Fans also think the poster is teasing Jamie Foxx's Electro and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, thanks to the lightning in the sky and the sandy storm in the background. But only time will tell whether the Sinister Six assembles in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."