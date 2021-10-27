Two More Legacy Villains Are Confirmed To Appear In Spider-Man: No Way Home

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" might be this year's most buzzed-about film. On the heels of the Marvel Disney+ series "Loki," the upcoming Marvel Studios-Sony Pictures movie is another exploration of the ever-expanding multiverse. Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) wish for anonymity leads him to Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) doorstep. Things go awry after he messes with Doctor Strange's spell, which leads to the opening of the multiverse. Suddenly, Peter finds himself in a world unlike any he ever experienced (and remember, this kid's been to space) filled with villains he's never met before.

With the Spider-verse officially making its way into the MCU, rumors have been flying about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the different versions of the web-slinger. While their appearances in the film are not official, we do know at least one multiversal villain will appear in the film: Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, first introduced in Sam Raimi's 2004 film "Spider-Man 2." The "No Way Home" teaser trailer also features the unmistakable laugh of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, heavily suggesting he'll be in the film as well.

It's been speculated that other classic Spider-Man enemies will be making their way into the MCU, teasing the likelihood Holland's Peter Parker will suit up to battle the iconic comic book foes the Sinister Six. Now, some observant fans have found evidence that two more legacy villains will be in "No Way Home."