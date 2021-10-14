Marvel Fans Just Got Some Great News About The Hawkeye Series
The Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ are a cool way to get a good, long look at the lives of your favorite characters from the MCU movies. Their runtime allows for stories that are far longer and, often, more nuanced than the time restrictions of big screen adaptations allow. After "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and the animated "What If...?" the mega-franchise will next turn its gaze to Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the only original Avenger without a movie to call his own.
The first episode of the "Hawkeye" Disney+ series is set to drop on November 24, and its very first trailer blew fans away with its first look on the interaction between the jaded Clint Barton and his protégé-slash-successor, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield). Since there's just weeks to go until the show's first episode, it makes sense to assume that there will be plenty more information before the premiere date. Well, some new intel about the show just dropped, and the news is nothing short of fantastic.
The first and second episode of Hawkeye will drop at the same time
It looks like "Hawkeye" is set to open with not just a bang, but two bangs. As The Hollywood Reporter writer Borys Kit just revealed on Twitter, you'll get more than one episode of the show on November 24 — a marked difference from the weekly release schedule the other Disney+ MCU shows have followed so far. "HAWKEYE: first 2 episodes of the Marvel/Disney+ 6 episode series to drop Nov. 24," Kit wrote.
This means fans are able to enjoy a third of the series in one sitting — which one commenter noted may be a handy trick to wrangle the Disney+ release schedules of MCU and a certain other major Disney property. "This way 'Hawkeye' ends on Dec. 22 and '[The] Book of Boba Fett' starts on Dec. 29, instead of the finale and premiere overlapping."
Regardless of the reasons behind the decision to release two episodes of "Hawkeye" at once, it's a welcome surprise that should make fans very, very happy on November 24. Meanwhile, you can feast your eyes on the new, one-minute teaser trailer that just dropped.