Marvel Fans Just Got Some Great News About The Hawkeye Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ are a cool way to get a good, long look at the lives of your favorite characters from the MCU movies. Their runtime allows for stories that are far longer and, often, more nuanced than the time restrictions of big screen adaptations allow. After "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and the animated "What If...?" the mega-franchise will next turn its gaze to Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the only original Avenger without a movie to call his own.

The first episode of the "Hawkeye" Disney+ series is set to drop on November 24, and its very first trailer blew fans away with its first look on the interaction between the jaded Clint Barton and his protégé-slash-successor, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield). Since there's just weeks to go until the show's first episode, it makes sense to assume that there will be plenty more information before the premiere date. Well, some new intel about the show just dropped, and the news is nothing short of fantastic.