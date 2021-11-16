Andrew Garfield Slams The Door On The Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors
People just can't leave Andrew Garfield alone when it comes to those "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rumors.
The former webslinger was once again bombarded with questions over his possible appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie during an interview on "The Today Show" this week. Garfield was in attendance to promote his latest flick — Lin Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" — but hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb eventually turned their attention to the British actor's rumored reprisal of his "Amazing Spider-Man" version of Peter Parker.
"We do have to ask you about Spider-Man," Kotb said to Garfield. "You know we have to," Guthrie added. "Everybody's saying you may be in it, there's a cameo," Kotb continued. "Why don't you just go ahead and confirm...Why speculate?" she asked jokingly. Garfield's reply came quick and strong, with the Oscar nominee finally attempting to slam the door shut for good — or so it seems — on the "No Way Home" rumors.
Garfield insists he's 'not' in No Way Home, says he 'really, really means it'
While speculation over Andrew Garfield's appearance in "No Way Home" has reached a fever point, the "Social Network" star insisted Monday (Nov. 15) during his "Today Show" interview that he's not going to be in the new Spidey movie — so stop asking.
"Listen, I'm not in the film," Garfield told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb after they tried prying a confirmation out of him. "I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one. Just like you are, to be honest. That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it."
Garfield went on to say that he "loves" Tom Holland and director Jon Watts, as well as "No Way Home" producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. But that doesn't mean he's working with them. "[Spider-Man is] an important character to me," he told Guthrie and Kotb. "So I'm just really excited to see what happens."
Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be Holland's third installment as the titular hero, with many fans expecting him to team up with Garfield's version of the character, as well as Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" lead Tobey Maguire. We've already seen villains from the Raimi trilogy make cameos in the "No Way Home" trailer and promotional art for the film, so it's fair to speculate a multiverse worth of Peter Parkers as well.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is due in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.