Andrew Garfield Slams The Door On The Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

While speculation over Andrew Garfield's appearance in "No Way Home" has reached a fever point, the "Social Network" star insisted Monday (Nov. 15) during his "Today Show" interview that he's not going to be in the new Spidey movie — so stop asking.

"Listen, I'm not in the film," Garfield told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb after they tried prying a confirmation out of him. "I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one. Just like you are, to be honest. That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it."

Garfield went on to say that he "loves" Tom Holland and director Jon Watts, as well as "No Way Home" producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. But that doesn't mean he's working with them. "[Spider-Man is] an important character to me," he told Guthrie and Kotb. "So I'm just really excited to see what happens."

Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be Holland's third installment as the titular hero, with many fans expecting him to team up with Garfield's version of the character, as well as Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" lead Tobey Maguire. We've already seen villains from the Raimi trilogy make cameos in the "No Way Home" trailer and promotional art for the film, so it's fair to speculate a multiverse worth of Peter Parkers as well.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is due in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.