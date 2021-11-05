Andrew Garfield Had Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About His Time Playing Spider-Man

Spider-Man is considered one of the most popular superheroes on the planet for a reason. The character of Peter Parker isn't a spacefaring god or a billionaire with unlimited resources, but a scrappy kid from Queens with a spandex spidey-suit and a heart of gold. He just wants to pass calculus, date his crush, and maybe save the city once in a while. Above all else, Spider-Man represents the common person. As multiple "Spider-Man" movies have taught us, anyone can be Spider-Man.

Of the three different live-action iterations of the character, the Andrew Garfield-led "Amazing Spider-Man" movies are, in many ways, the middle children of the "Spider-Man" franchise. In 2012, when audiences first got to see Garfield don the webslinger's costume, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had just demonstrated its staying power a mere two months prior with "The Avengers," which turned out to be a billion-dollar cash cow (via The Numbers). When "Amazing Spider-Man 2" debuted to middling reviews, it wasn't long before Garfield was on his way out from the role.

Since then, he's spoken about that pair of films as among his favorite experiences as an actor. Now, in an interview with The Guardian, Andrew Garfield is a bit more candid about the lessons he learned during his time as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.