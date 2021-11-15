Anthony Mackie's Next Movie Epic Isn't What We Were Expecting

Fans of actor and producer Anthony Mackie, who is best known for his portrayal of the MCU's Sam Wilson/Captain America, received some intriguing news today when The Hollywood Reporter announced that the actor's next epic film will take place far outside the Marvel universe.

The outlet reports that Saudi Arabia's MBC studios (AKA the production side of its "government-controlled regional broadcasting giant MBC") is slated to produce director Rupert Wyatt's "Desert Warrior" alongside the U.S.-based JB Pictures and Stuart Ford's AGC Studios. Wyatt previously directed "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in 2011 and executive produced FOX's TV series take on "The Exorcist" (via IMDb).

Aiysha Hart ("Colette"), Sharlto Copley ("District 9"), and Ghassan Massoud ("Kingdom of Heaven") will star in "Desert Warrior" alongside Mackie, as will actors Sami Bouajila, Lamis Ammar, and Géza Röhrig. Topping off the film's international cast is none other than Oscar winner and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'" star Ben Kingsley.