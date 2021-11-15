The Real Reason Vincent D'Onofrio Wants Kingpin To Take On Spider-Man

As Twitter's spider-sense goes into meltdown this week with confirmation that the second trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to be revealed in the near future (via ComicBook.com), speculation is rampant as to who will be making an appearance — and more importantly — what doors could be opened as a result of those appearances. In addition to the steady speculation about a few former Spideys showing up, there have been rumblings of a Devil from Hell's Kitchen set to make a comeback. If this speculation bears fruit, it begs the question: What other characters from the Netflix canon could be reappearing as well? There's one crime lord in particular that's feeding a lot of rumors right now.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio had fun back in September teasing fans on Twitter with the idea that he might appear in Disney's "Hawkeye." That's yet to be confirmed, but if you ask D'Onofrio about his future with the MCU, he's got a very specific vision for it. To hear the actor tell it, there's one Marvel hero his Kingpin really needs to go toe-to-toe with, and it's the same one that's apparently going to be experiencing some difficulty finding his way home in an upcoming film. Here's why D'Onofrio wants Kingpin to take on Spider-Man.