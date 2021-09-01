Charlie Cox Addresses That Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumor
There may be "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" coming out in the near future, but that hasn't stopped fans of a certain Queens-based webslinger from speculating about what details still remain hidden in the upcoming December 17 release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even before the teaser trailer was unleashed to the world, people were hypothesizing about whether the film would involve the multiverse, or if previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear, to say nothing of questions about Sony-only characters like Venom (Tom Hardy).
Many questions remain, and since the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was trailer released to the world, these inquiries have only gotten bigger and more complex — for instance, is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) really Mephisto? Also, just how much will we see of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin? That's just a sample. And then, to top it all off, there's a theory that got launched in the pre-trailer release days, which has only gotten louder in the past few weeks: Namely, will Daredevil aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) make the leap from Netflix to the movies?
Rumors have been circulating for some time now about the possibility of Matt Murdock being the defense attorney for Peter Parker, now that his identity as Spider-Man is exposed. Those rumors got much louder when fans became convinced they saw Cox (or a part of him at least) in the teaser trailer.
And now, the real Cox himself has entered the conversation.
Charlie Cox, put your arms up if you're in No Way Home
In the trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" there is a sequence where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is in a police station looking over a file. Based on the prior film, "Far From Home," we know that J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) outed Peter's identity, and that at least some people think Peter killed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) using Stark Tech drones. One would assume Peter Parker needs expert counsel to deal with these accusations. And for a brief moment in that aforementioned police station scene we see the arms of a man in a dress shirt — two arms that people are convinced belongs to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.
However, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Cox seemed to deflect this accusation. "I can promise you those are not my forearms," Cox said.
The big question, now, is whether fans can truly take Cox's statement as fact. On the one hand, the arms in the trailer are hairy, and Charlie Cox also has hairy arms. The clothing style does match Murdock's, as well. On the other hand, a lot of people in the world have hairy arms, or wear similar dress shirts. All that aside, just because that arm does not belong to Charlie Cox (or so he says) does not mean that he's not in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." There will likely be a lot of arms in this movie — any one of them could belong to Daredevil (or not).
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 17.