Charlie Cox Addresses That Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumor

There may be "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" coming out in the near future, but that hasn't stopped fans of a certain Queens-based webslinger from speculating about what details still remain hidden in the upcoming December 17 release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even before the teaser trailer was unleashed to the world, people were hypothesizing about whether the film would involve the multiverse, or if previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear, to say nothing of questions about Sony-only characters like Venom (Tom Hardy).

Many questions remain, and since the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was trailer released to the world, these inquiries have only gotten bigger and more complex — for instance, is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) really Mephisto? Also, just how much will we see of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin? That's just a sample. And then, to top it all off, there's a theory that got launched in the pre-trailer release days, which has only gotten louder in the past few weeks: Namely, will Daredevil aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) make the leap from Netflix to the movies?

Rumors have been circulating for some time now about the possibility of Matt Murdock being the defense attorney for Peter Parker, now that his identity as Spider-Man is exposed. Those rumors got much louder when fans became convinced they saw Cox (or a part of him at least) in the teaser trailer.

And now, the real Cox himself has entered the conversation.