The Real Reason Kumail Nanjiani Was Written Out Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

In an interview clip that was posted to Twitter, "Eternals" writer Kaz Firpo asserted that "Eternals" was originally barred from casting Kumail Nanjiani due to the "Silicon Valley" actor's prior commitment to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." "We pitched the producers right from the beginning, 'It's got to be Kumail!' and they were like, 'It can't be because he's got a role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3,'" Firpo said. The writer went on to claim that Nanjiani became available when Gunn was briefly fired from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Responding to the clip via tweet, James Gunn clarified the situation, explaining that Nanjiani's "Guardians" role was not substantial, and that he wouldn't have wanted to bar the actor from taking a lead role in "Eternals." "From my POV, I had written a cameo for my friend [Kumail Nanjiani] in ['Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'] When Kevin Feige called me and said they had a primary role for Kumail in #Eternals, I said of course I'd rather see him do that then [sic] my bit." Gunn also insisted that scheduling had nothing to do with it according to his recollection of events.

The Marvel director followed up to emphasize how small Nanjiani's role in "Guardians" would have been. "It was a functional character with a few lines, not based on any established Marvel comics character." James Gunn has a habit of putting his friends in movies, even including his brother Sean Gunn in previous "Guardians" films, as well as in his recent "The Suicide Squad." "It was mostly a way for me to hang out with my friend for a couple days on set!" Gunn wrote, referring to Nanjiani. "It would never in a million years be a role to keep him from doing something sizable."