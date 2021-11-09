Fans Of Squid Game Just Got Fantastic News

Series creator, director, and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk recently spoke to the Associated Press at a public event about "Squid Game" and the show's popularity on the streaming service. He explains he's been blown away by the reaction to the story. He remarked, "So, there's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice." He then went on to say, "But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently."

However, don't expect to see "Squid Game" Season 2 anytime soon. Dong-hyuk was careful to point out that "I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen." Previously, he told The Times that he'd like to focus on the issue of police brutality and corruption, saying, "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea." He also added, "I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in Season 2, I can talk about this more."

So when can audiences expect to see "Squid Game" Season 2? Well if Dong-hyuk is currently in the process of writing it, then it's possible that it'll arrive in early 2023. Watch this space.