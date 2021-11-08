Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille Just Teased A Major Spoiler For Season 4

In a recent interview with Daily Caller, "Yellowstone" actor Kelsey Asbille — who plays the conflicted, intelligent, and passionate Monica Dutton on the show — teased a potentially major clue regarding the fate of her and husband Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) fate in Season 4.

As fans will recall, the third installment of Taylor Sheridan's contemporary Western ended on an epic and ostensibly devastating cliffhanger, a plot point at which its two-hour series premiere on Sunday, November 7th immediately picked up. At the end of Season 3, fans were left to wonder if any of the Duttons survived an attack that saw Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly's) office blown-up, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) shot and left for dead, and Kayce Dutton under heavy gun fire at his office. While Season 4's premiere allowed audiences to breath a temporary sigh of relief at the survival of many of their favorite characters, it nonetheless left viewers with many questions — including the question of who, exactly, ordered the hit on the Duttons and their ranch in the first place.

This was what Asbille, in her interview, jokingly agreed was indeed "the greatest cliffhanger in TV history." But according to the actor, there's even more of that to come in Season 4.